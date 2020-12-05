MTV shared a list of honorees for the 2020 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” event, scheduled to air on December 6th. Vanessa Hudgens is hosting the 90-minute special, honoring the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now. Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker are scheduled to perform during the show.

The honoree’s list includes Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel, and William Zabka.

MTV also named the presenters, which include Jacob Bertrand, Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Robert Downey Jr., Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, David Spade, and Maddie Ziegler. If you spot a few of your favorites on the list, you can set a reminder to catch the show over the weekend on MTV.

The GOAT categories include Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

MTV‘s social media accounts will continue to promote the big event tomorrow and will offer behind-the-scenes moments and clips from the event. With social distancing lockdowns and public locations shutting down again, the GOAT event will at least give you something new to stream while staying safe inside.

MTV released a quick promo with Vanessa Hudgens to hype the event on social media. If you missed the reminder, you can watch the video below from MTV’s Twitter account.

GET… READY…



The #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time hosted by @VanessaHudgens is 2 DAYS AWAY! Catch this show this Sunday at 8p on MTV. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GSvBZzeI1A — MTV (@MTV) December 5, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.