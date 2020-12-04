Activision delayed the start of “Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War” Season 1. The company announced that the first season, which will also span across the free-to-play title “Warzone,” has been moved from December 10th to December 16th.

The publisher is calling the launch “the largest free content drop in Black Ops history,” and it will include the integration of Operators, weapons, player progression, and Battle Pass rewards across both “Black Ops Cold War” and “Warzone.”

There is some good news. While players are waiting for the start of Season 1, Treyarch will be enabling Double XP and Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War from 10AM PT Saturday, December 12th until the launch of Season One. That should help you hit triple prestige while you grab all of those gold camos before the first season launches on the 16th.

Two free bundles will also become available to all Black Ops Cold War players through a new Pre-Season offer. Players simply need to log in between 10AM PT December 8th and 11PM PT December 15th to claim both bundles.

In a blog post, the company added, “Battle Royale is set to go beyond Verdansk: prepare to drop into a new Warzone map and mode at launch. Warzone’s arsenal gets even bigger with over 30 Black Ops Cold War base weapons, as well as Blueprint variants! Also, make sure you’re ready to face down fellow prisoners of Warzone in a new Gulag experience.”

For Black Ops players, there will be new multiplayer maps, 6v6 modes and playlists, and the return of 2v2 Gunfight with four new maps. The company also stated that there will be a new Fireteam map.

The company added, “This offering includes a battle through a sprawling luxury complex within the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. That’s right: the legendary Call of Duty: Black Ops II 6v6 map known as Raid will be ready to play in Black Ops Cold War at Season One launch.”

There will also be new free-to-acquire weapons and Zombies modes, as well as Season Challenges, and the cross-title launch of the Seasonal Prestige system, with up to 1,000 Season Levels.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.