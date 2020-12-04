Horror-thriller fans looking to add a little spice to the their holiday streaming schedule can add “GetAWAY” to their watchlist. Blayne Weaver directed the thriller, which stars Emma Norville, Danielle Carrozza, Kyle Mangold, Franchesca Contreras, Joshua Cody, and Jon Rust. Gravitas Ventures announced this week that “GetAWAY” would release on VOD and digital platforms on December 22nd and released a first look trailer for the movie.

The studio’s description reads, “Devastated by a sudden break-up, young actress Maddie needs a getaway from campus to help mend her broken heart. Her best friend lands her a role in the student slasher flick shooting this weekend at a camp deep in the Virginia forest. It’s the perfect place to unwind, but no matter how far into the woods she goes, her problems keep sneaking up behind her. Before the film’s crew can shoot their first frame, their production gains an unwelcome new crew member…and he’s out for blood! Props go missing, equipment is stolen, and the bodies pile up. A crazed maniac has zeroed in on the students of this film class, but nothing is truly as it seems in GetAWAY. The cast and crew turn on each other as they fight for their lives trying to escape the slaughter. And the bloodthirsty psychopath shoots each grisly demise for his own perverted movie. A terrifyingly twisting meta-slasher film within a film within a film, that’ll keep you guessing until the shocking, horrific conclusion.”

You can order the film right here on iTunes.

Fans of the genre can watch the pandemic thriller “Songbird” on VOD platforms this week. Directed by Adam Mason, who wrote the script with Simon Boyes, the movie stars KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore.

