Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ “Metal Gear” movie has reportedly found its Snake, with Oscar Isaac playing the role of the CQC super soldier. The movie is currently in development at Sony Pictures, and Deadline was the first to report on Isaac’s involvement in the film.

Famed video game developer Hideo Kojima created the series over 30 years ago, and “Metal Gear” hit the U.S. on the original NES. The franchise eventually became one of the most convoluted stories in gaming history, with over 20 titles telling a story of clones, memory wipes, super soldiers, cover-ups, and spycraft. The franchise stretched across consoles, mobile games, handhelds, and online installments. The franchise found new life when “Metal Gear Solid” was released in 1998 on the Playstation, and picked up fans with the PS2 and PS3 installments.

While the game franchise has had several protagonists and clones, Solid Snake is the go-to hero in the story. The game usually involves a soldier sneaking into enemy territory to stop a nuclear war or to defeat a bipedal tank that could cause a nuclear war. Derek Connolly will write the movie’s script, with Avi Arad producing and Peter Kang serving as executive producer.

Isaac’s Fans will see him in the “Dune” adaptation in 2021, playing the role of Duke Atreides. That project also features Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Stephen Henderson. The extended cast also includes Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem

Details on the “Metal Gear” movie are slim, but Sony Pictures will announce the extended cast and release date when the film enters into production. Sony Pictures’ next game adaptation is “Monster Hunter,” from director Paul W.S. Anderson. Milla Jovovich stars in the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December.

