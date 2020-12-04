Starz shared the official trailer for “American Gods: Season 3,” slated to premiere on January 10th on STARZ in the U.S., as well as internationally on Amazon Prime Video, beginning Monday, January 11th.

Leading up to the big premiere, STARZ will air an “American Gods” marathon, with Season One airing back-to-back episodes starting January 9th, and Season Two airing back-to-back starting January 10th.

The show’s description reads, “American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane – only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father.

Starz also released the Season 3 description, adding, “Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. However, he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.”

“American Gods” also stars Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi as ‘Salim,’ Ashley Reyes as ‘Cordelia,’ Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner as Demeter, Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo as Mr. World, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Denis O’Hare as Tyr, Lela Loren as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson as Ms. World, Wale as Chango, Herizen Guardiola as Oshun, and Eric Johnson as Chad Mulligan.

The “American Gods” social channels hosted a special event, which featured a “phygital” reimagining of the iconic Lakeside Clunker Raffle from Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel. The live-streamed event let fans guess when the car would fall through the ice, leading up to the grand reveal of the official Season Three trailer.

“American Gods” is produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, Stefanie Berk, and Co-Executive Producer Lisa Kussner.

