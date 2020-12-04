Hulu’s Watch Party feature allows up to 8 viewers to watch shows and movies together while social distancing, and now the feature is available to everyone. The video streaming service launched Watch Party after a short testing period, and the feature has been popular with recent rom-coms and movies.

Following its premiere, “Happiest Season” is the top title watched to date using Hulu’s Watch Party feature. The rom-com joins Hulu’s streak of hits, which include “Palm Springs,” “The Binge,” and the thriller “Run.”

Hulu stated, “With many families practicing social distancing this year, it’s more important than ever to find new ways to connect with friends and family this holiday season. Hulu is here to help by offering our viewers the opportunity to enjoy a shared entertainment experience with their loved ones from afar.”

“Today, we’re officially launching Hulu Watch Party for Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers on Hulu.com. Viewers can now safely connect with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes to watch thousands of titles from Hulu’s on-demand streaming library” the company explained in a statement. “From the new Hulu Original film The Happiest Season to holiday episodes of beloved shows like The Golden Girls, This is Us, and Family Guy, Hulu is home for the holidays this season. Viewers can also tune into favorites like Pen15 and The Bachelorette, which have been popular titles for Watch Party during our testing period.”

After launching Hulu Watch Party through the “Watch Party” icon on each title’s Details page, viewers can share a link with up to seven other Hulu subscribers to join. Viewers must be 18 years of age or older to access the feature. While watching, group members will be able to react in real-time through the chat function and control their own playback.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.