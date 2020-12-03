IMDb TV announced a series order for a true-crime docu-series called “Moment of Truth” from Amazon Studios. The platform also announced a series in development with award-winning filmmaker dream hampton. “Moment of Truth” will premiere early in 2021 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

The description reads, “Moment of Truth is a five-part docu-series that tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father, James Jordan, and exposes the checked history in the small North Carolina town where the heinous crime and subsequent trial occurred. The docu-series newly examines the crime which took place not far from where Mr. Jordan lived with his wife and raised his five children, including NBA superstar Michael Jordan, who was at the height of his global fame when his father was killed.”

Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, the story of the arrest and conviction of then-teenagers Larry Demery and Daniel Green continues today through the current appeals by Green, who maintains his innocence nearly three decades later. Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Jimmy Goodmon and Shelly Leslie of Capitol Broadcasting Company serve as executive producers.

The platform also explained that dream hampton’s untitled series in development would spotlight the procedural crime-drama genre.

That description adds, “The piece seeks common ground between fictionalized storytelling and its real-life impact on our perception of the criminal justice system. Executive producers dream hampton and Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change, use clips, interviews and tropes of the genre to create a mini-series that asks the industry, creators and fans to lean in to an eye-opening experience about one of the most powerful, culture moving and consequential formats in television.”

“As we expand our slate of premium Original programming for IMDb TV, we were captivated by these distinct projects, each designed to uniquely engage audiences through high-quality, thought-provoking and previously untold stories,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “dream hampton is a visionary who illuminates the role crime fiction has played in our day-to-day lives and the way real-life cases are prosecuted. In Moment of Truth, Matthew and Clay start with a crime that shocked the nation, unfolding the mysteries of the past while revealing the all-too-relevant present-day implications.”

IMDb TV’s most recent hit is the spy-thriller “Alex Rider,” based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. IMDb TV is also development a half-hour coming-of-age series based on High School, the NY Times best-selling memoir by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, adapted by Clea DuVall. The platform is also working on “Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County,” a half-hour family comedy co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson.

Other previously announced Originals coming to IMDb TV in 2021 include the untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, and a reimagining of the crime drama “Leverage.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.