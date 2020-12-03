Netflix shared an official trailer for the upcoming “Firefly Lane” series, an adaptation of the New York Times Bestselling book by Kristin Hannah. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the series, from showrunner and executive producer Maggie Friedman.

The description reads, “Kate and Tully meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the two women go their separate ways and it’s unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon. Kristin Hannah is an award-winning, bestselling author and has over 20 novels published in 43 languages.

Stephanie Germain, Lee Rose, and Katherine Heigl also serve as executive producers on the project.

Netflix released the trailer on social media to confirm the premiere date, which is currently slated for February 3rd. If you missed the trailer, you can watch the promotional video below for a look at the cast and setting. The trailer’s description on YouTube reads, “Three decades. Two friends. One hell of a story. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke and based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane is coming soon to Netflix.”

“Firefly Lane” is one of the first series confirmed for Netflix’s February slate, which usually includes a long list of series and specials. The video platforms keeps us entertained while it’s too cold to do anything outside.

Hannah’s bestselling novel “The Nightingale” is being adapted for the big screen. Mélanie Laurent is directing the story, which follows two sisters living in France who are separated at the onset of World War II. Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are attached to the project to play the two sisters.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.