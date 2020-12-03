The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is coming to an end in 2020, but fans have one more chapter before the big finale. Netflix shared an official trailer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4” on social media on Thursday, teasing the last episodes before the season premiere later this month.

The show’s trailer description on YouTube reads, “Let’s finish this the way we always do, together. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 4 December 31, only on Netflix.”

If you’re new to the show and thinking about jumping in, the description reads, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

Netflix’s Season 3 recap adds, “The Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Fans of the series can watch the Part 4 trailer below for a quick preview of the new episodes and story.

