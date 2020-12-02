HBO Max is treating “Euphoria” fans with an early premiere of a new special episode on December 3rd at 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT. The special episode will air three-days early on the streamer, but if you miss it, you can watch the episode at its regularly scheduled premiere date on December 6th as previously announced. This is the first of two special episodes of the Emmy-winning drama series headed to HBO ahead of Season 2.

The description reads, “In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the first episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one.”

“Euphoria” received three Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming, and the network stated that both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

“Euphoria” is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

HBO’s December lineup includes the release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is hitting the platform in 4K the same day it hits theaters. If you missed HBO’s preview trailer of the December schedule on social media, you can watch the video below for a quick teaser.

