Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label DUST partnered with Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions to develop and executive produce “Meshed,” a sci-fi sports drama to be written by Edward Ricourt.

“Rich Larson’s visionary short story sits at the cross-section of two very prescient ideas: the role of technology in enhancing athletic achievement, and the increasingly immersive world of spectator sport,” said Braden Aftergood. “Sylvester Stallone and I are honored to be partnered with Gunpowder & Sky and Ed Ricourt on this incredibly relevant project.”

The description reads, “Based on the short story, ‘Meshed’, by Rich Larson and set in the not-so-distant future, the series is centered around Mesh technology which allows for an immersive experience of professional basketball through the eyes of its athletes. Mesh enhances the game for viewers while commoditizing the lives of its players. The show will explore the intersection of sports, sponsorship, friendship, global entertainment and winning at all costs.”

“One of my favorite things about ‘Meshed’, and science fiction in general, is that oftentimes it’s prophetic,” said Eric Bromberg, SVP of Development, Gunpowder & Sky. “This prescient series examines the future of sports in our society, and what a dream it is to craft such a show alongside Ed Ricourt and Balboa Productions.”

Gunpowder & Sky recently partnered with Hulu for “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez”, a true-crime documentary about the rise and fall of Tekashi69. In November, DUST announced that they are developing “Moreau”, a sci-fi TV series that puts a modern spin on the classic novel, “The Island of Dr. Moreau”, by H.G. Wells. Zack Stentz is attached to write the series.

The studio’s other announcements include a partnership with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, John Davis, and Black Label Media for “Time Agent,” a time travel feature film. The company is also working with legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog and his son, Rudolph Herzog, to produce “Last Exit: Space,” a new documentary exploring mankind’s push to colonize space.

Dust also has launched the third season of the “DUST” podcast series, starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated Corey Hawkins and co-stars Academy Award-nominated Toni Collette, which is the #1 fiction podcast on Apple.

