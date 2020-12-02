Jada Pinkett Smith will star in the upcoming film “Redd Zone” for Netflix, which is being produced by Westbrook Studios. According to the announcement, Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Jon Mone will produce the movie with Emmy nominee Howard Burkons and former NFL linebacker and MLB outfielder Brandon Magee, serving as executive producers for the project.

The description reads, “Based on a true story, Redd Zone, follows Tia Magee (Pinkett Smith), a single mother who steps forward to help her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd; the film dedicated to his memory and the powerful impact he had on his community. One by one, “The Bros” start moving into her house, and soon 17 Bros are living under her roof. Eventually, all “The Bros” go to college, and 4 make it to the NFL.”

Pinkett Smith is currently in production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard.” Pinkett Smith co-hosts Facebook Watch’s most popular series, “Red Table Talk,” alongside her mother and her daughter. She also served as an executive producer for “HALA,” directed by Minhal Baig, which Apple TV + picked up as their first deal in Sundance 2019, as well as “Sprinter,” the award-winning Jamaican film directed by Storm Saulter, and “Charm City Kings,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which streams on HBO Max after picking up a Special Jury Prize for Ensemble cast at Sundance 2020

Upcoming Westbrook Studios films include the recently announced remake of the 1980s classic “Plane, Trains, & Automobiles” with Hartbeat Productions, “Emancipation” which sold to Apple, and the upcoming “King Richard” based on the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Serena and Venus.

Netflix did not announce a premiere date for “Redd Zone” at this time.

