Paramount+, the global subscription video on-demand service, announced this week that Armie Hammer will star as Al Ruddy in the scripted limited event series “The Offer,” based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experiences of making “The Godfather.” The series will debut on Paramount+.

We remind readers that ViacomCBS’ existing subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021 as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

“The Offer” is a 10-episode event series written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin. Ruddy will also serve as executive producer alongside Nikki Toscano and Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif.

In addition to starring in “The Offer,” Armie Hammer will next be seen starring in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile” opposite Gal Gadot. The film is a follow up to the 2017 murder-mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” which made over $350M worldwide. Kenneth Branagh directed both films and stars as Hercule Poirot in both installments. “Death on the Nile” also features Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Hammer will soon begin production on “Shotgun Wedding,” opposite Jennifer Lopez and directed by Jason Moore. In 2022, Hammer will return to the stage in Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes,” directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

In 2018, Hammer was nominated for Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Awards for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” his film credits include “On the Basis of Sex,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “J. Edgar” and “The Social Network,” amongst others.

