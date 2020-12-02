Netflix announced the acquisition of “Stowaway,” and will release the movie in the US, UK, Australia/New Zealand, India, Latin America, Africa, and select other countries in Asia and Europe. The film stars Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick, Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson.

Joe Penna directed “Stowaway,” working from a script he wrote with Ryan Morrison. This is the duo’s second feature together, their first was the Cannes Official Selection “Arctic.” Netflix did not confirm a release date for “Stowaway” in the announcement, but more information and a few teaser trailers will be released leading up to the big premiere on the platform.

Netflix‘s official description reads, “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).”

Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, and Ulrich Schwarz produced the project, with Maxime Cottray, Nate Bolotin, Ryan Morrison, and Philipp Stendebach serving as executive producers.

The film is from XYZ Films, augenschein Filmproduktion, RISE PICTURES, and RainMaker Films, and was shot entirely in Germany at Bavaria Studios in Munich and at MMC Studios in Cologne, with VFX handled by RISE | Visual Effects Studios.

Kendrick is also expected to star in the thriller “Unsound” from director Bharat Nalluri. The studio did not announce a release date for the movie at this time, so fans of the actor will just have to keep the movie on their radar. Toni Collette recently starred in “Knives Out” and is expected to star in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” with Mary Steenburgen, Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Paul Anderson, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, and Holt McCallany.

