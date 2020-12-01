Hulu’s “Happiest Season” was an instant hit on the platform, scoring great reviews from viewers and critics, and dominating social media over the weekend. The holiday rom-com earned the top spot on Hulu as the most-watched film across all acquired and Hulu Original films during its opening weekend.

The company stated that the hit holiday film generated the highest engagement with Hulu subscribers, and “Happiest Season” secured the most hours amongst all Hulu Original films through its first weekend on the service. Adding to the success, the film also outperformed all other film titles on the service in attracting new subscribers to Hulu within its first weekend, with a significant portion of “Happiest Season” viewers being brand new to the streamer.

Following its premiere, “Happiest Season” is the top title watched to date using Hulu’s Watch Party feature, which allowed viewers to watch the film with friends and family during stay-at-home orders. The rom-com joins Hulu’s streak of hits, which include “Palm Springs,” “The Binge,” and the thriller “Run.”

Hulu’s social media team should be happy with their numbers this week, as “Happiest Season” became the #1 most-talked about Hulu Original film to date on Twitter. The movie also ranks as the most talked-about film overall on Twitter throughout the first 5 days. Over the weekend, the team earned reactions from Demi Lovato, Eugene Levy, Kristin Chenoweth, Sarah Paulson, Chasten Buttigieg, Hayley Kiyoko, and Judd Apatow, to name a few. The title trended 3 times over release weekend on Twitter and even became Certified FRESH on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Hulu, “Positive conversation for Happiest Season revolved around praise for the ensemble LBTQ+ cast, relatable storyline, and writing with many people on social media declared the film an instant holiday classic that they would be watching for years to come.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.