Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that “Wonder Woman 1984” will be the first title on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The highly anticipated sequel is slated to premiere on the platform on December 25th, the same day it launches in theaters wherever possible.

HBO added, “This premium viewing experience will be available on supported devices including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and supported Android TV devices.”

The network continued, “HBO Max will expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021.”

Patty Jenkins returned to the franchise to direct “Wonder Woman 1984,” with Gal Gadot returning in the title role. The original 2017 film reached a record-breaking $822M at the worldwide box office. Gadot stars in the movie alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The film’s description reads, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

The behind-the-scenes team include director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto, and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming. Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson also joined the project, with music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, “Wonder Woman 1984.” Set to open in domestic theaters on December 25, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will also premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25, 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.