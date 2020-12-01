Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page, who you might remember from hits like “Juno” and “Tales of the City,” announced on Instagram that he is transgender. Page shared the new name, along with the pronouns he/they, with followers and supporters across the world.

In the letter, Page spoke out against the inequality, violence, and hatred that many people within the LGBTQ+ community continue to fight against every day.

“In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women,” Page explained. “To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.”

The comments come a few days after Laverne Cox suffered a transphobic attack in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park. Members of the LGTBQ+ community, Netflix, fellow actors, and human rights groups have all posted positive remarks on social media in response to Page’s confirmation on Tuesday.

Glaad responded on social media adding, “TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted.”

If you did not get a chance to read Page’s full statement, you should take a moment to read the open letter, which we have shared below. Elliot currently stars in Netflix’s hit series “The Umbrella Academy,” which was recently renewed for a third season. Page will continue to star in the series, under his new name, alongside Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

