Showtime’s “Shameless” is coming to an end, but fans get one last season with Frank and his family. The network released the official trailer for the 11th and final season of the comedy series last week, and confirmed that Season 11 will premiere on December 6th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The season description reads, “The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.”

The series stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and SAG Award winner William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner.

Paul Abbott created the series, produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald, and Michael Hissrich.

If you missed the Season 11 trailer that Showtime released late last week, you can watch the promotional video below. Fans can set a reminder to catch the last episodes when the show returns on December 6th.

