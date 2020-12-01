The action crime-drama “Honest Thief” will release on digital platforms on December 8th, followed by the Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand versions on December 29th. Liam Neeson stars in the movie as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by a pair of corrupt FBI agents.

Mark Williams wrote, directed, and produced “Honest Thief,” which also stars Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos, Jeffrey Donovan, and Robert Patrick.

The studio’s official description reads, “Meticulous thief Tom Carter (Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while keeping his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Walsh), Tom decides to come clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Packed with action, Honest Thief is a tale of redemption and one man’s mission to make things right for the sake of love.”

You can order the movie right here on iTunes

Open Road Films decided to release the movie wherever it could back in October, even though many theaters were still closed because of the health crisis. “Honest Thief” made $13M domestically and an estimated $26.9M worldwide over the last eight weeks. To put that in perspective, Neeson’s previous crime-drama, “Cold Pursuit,” made $32M domestically and $76.4M worldwide, and his 2018 film “The Commuter” made $36M domestically and $119M globally.

Neeson has several projects in the works, but the worsening health crisis means that release dates are unreliable at the moment. Liam is starring in “The Marksman” from director Robert Lorenz alongside Katheryn Winnick and Teresa Ruiz, and Jonathan Hensleigh’s “The Ice Road” with Laurence Fishburne and Holt McCallany. Fans can keep those films on their radar and they will be able to stream “Honest Thief” later this month. If you missed the trailer, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick look at the story.

