IMDb unveiled the platform’s Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020, and there are plenty of fan-favorites on the list. The IMDb annual rankings are based on data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, derived from the actual page views of more than 250M monthly unique visitors to IMDb.

Upcoming Bond star Ana de Armas topped the list of Top 10 Stars this year, joining Julia Garner, Anya Chalotra, Millie Bobby Brown, Margot Robbie, Erin Moriarty, Aidan Gallagher, Linda Cardellini, and Lauren Lapkus. Anya Chalotra bumps up to the first spot on the list for Top Breakout Stars as well, alongside notables such as Victoria Pedretti, Jurnee Smollett, Freya Allan, and more.

In tandem with the Top Stars lists, IMDb also presented IMDb’s “Breakout” STARmeter Award to Anya Chalotra for her outstanding performance as Yennefer in “The Witcher,” which ranks as one of the Most Popular TV Shows on IMDb this year. Anya accepted the award from the comfort of her home in London, UK.

When accepting the award, Anya said, “It is hugely exciting to be named IMDb’s Breakout Star of 2020, to follow in the footsteps of so many brilliant actors, it’s an honor. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken an interest and supported my work this year, via IMDb,” said Chalotra. “I feel incredibly lucky to also receive the IMDb STARmeter Award — my very first award ever — from IMDb and IMDbPro.”

IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2020

Ana de Armas

Julia Garner

Anya Chalotra

Millie Bobby Brown

Margot Robbie

Erin Moriarty

Aidan Gallagher

Linda Cardellini

Henry Cavill

Lauren Lapkus

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020

Anya Chalotra

Aidan Gallagher

Lauren Lapkus

Victoria Pedretti

Jurnee Smollett

Alba Baptista

Golshifteh Farahani

Freya Allan

Diana Silvers

Aya Cash (The only name that isn’t from Netflix)

