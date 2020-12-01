Universal Pictures’ “The War with Grandpa” will release on digital platforms on December 15th, followed by the Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand version on December 22nd. The film is based on Robert Kimmel Smith’s multi-award-winning children’s book of the same name, and stars Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Oakes Fegley. The comedy follows a series of escalating shenanigans that ensue when a grandfather moves in with his daughter, forcing his grandson to begrudgingly give up his bedroom.

You can order the movie right here on Prime Video and iTunes.

The official description reads, “Sixth-grader Peter (Fegley) is pretty much your average kid—he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.”

“The War with Grandpa” was one of only a few movies to release this fall. The comedy hit theaters eight-weeks ago and brought in $17M domestically for the studio and over $25.5M worldwide. De Niro and Fegley star alongside Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Golden Globe winner Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Tim Hill directed the family comedy, working from a script by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember. There aren’t too many new family comedies on their way to digital platforms this month, so parents can add “The War with Grandpa” to their watchlist if they want to add a new release to their viewing schedule. It might be nice to break up the regular sugary holiday schedule with a prank-filled movie and all-star cast.

