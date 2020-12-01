NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will return for Season 2 on January 11th at 1:35 a.m. on NBC, as well as digital platforms. The popular series is coming back with an all-new look, with Lilly returning to host the new episodes. The new season will offer a mix of sketch comedy, interviews, and Lilly’s unique take on current events and pop culture. The show will also go behind the scenes, letting audiences experience the creative process that brings the show to life.

“During the first season of ‘A Little Late,’ I was thrust into a whole new world that admittedly consisted of 90% learning and 10% being creative,” Singh said. “For this second round, I know the ropes and plan to bring more of my creativity to the table. It’s time to get goofy, be imperfect and bring my full authentic self to late night.”

Singh’s first season guests included Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine, Tyra Banks and many more.

The writing staff will include head writer Chelsea Davison, plus staff writers Vannessa Jackson, Sabeeh Jameel, Romen Borsellino, Nimesh Patel, Neuli Handa, and Natasha Vaynblat. The show will be executive produced by showrunner Neil Punsalan, who was the showrunner and director of the Comedy Central series “Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson,” “No Script with Marshawn Lynch,” on Facebook Watch, and the sketch show “Friends of the People” on truTV. Polly Auritt will also Executive Produce. Auritt was an executive producer of Peacock’s “Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh” and a co-executive producer on the first season. She has worked on more than 25 produced series, including MTV’s “The Shannara Chronicles” and “Faking It.”

Singh has over 38M followers across her social media channels where she writes, produces, and stars in comedic and inspirational videos. In October, she released her one-woman comedy variety special “Sketchy Times” on Peacock satirizing how we are all adjusting to the new normal. Singh made the special from home and played more than 64 characters. She is also starring in the animated feature “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure,” and appeared in the Emmy Award-nominated HBO film “Fahrenheit 451,” opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan, as well as the films “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

Singh is the New York Times bestselling author of “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.” She has appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, Fast Company’s Most Creative People list and Time called her one of the most influential people on the Internet.

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions. Singh, Punsalan and Auritt will executive produce and Chelsea Davison will co-executive produce.

