Multiple outlets have confirmed that Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage will star in the reboot of “The Toxic Avenger.” The new version is expected to be a modernization of 1984 cult classic of the same name from Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman, who will serve as producers.

In the original story, a socially awkward character named Melvin becomes the superstrong Toxic Avenger after being pushed into toxic waste. Named Toxie by his fans, he becomes a hero of the community and uses his strength and rage to tackle corporate greed, drug dealers, and local bullies.

The 1984 version of “The Toxic Avenger” is from Troma Entertainment, a studio with a vast library of gory films in the comedy-horror genre, dating back to the 1970s. “The Toxic Avenger” was the first hit for the studio, and Toxie became the mascot for fans around the world. The movie is filled with over-the-top gore, with exploding heads, nudity, and kids getting run over by drunk-driving bullies.

The original film spun off into a substantial franchise, complete with toys, a musical, a comic from Marvel, and a cartoon series in the 1980s called “The Toxic Crusaders.” The story continued with “Toxic Avenger Part II,” “The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie,” and “Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV.”

Dinklage isn’t a stranger to comic book adaptations, having starred in both “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” He is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Dinklage has several other projects in the works, including a musical drama named “Cyrano,” based on Cyrano de Bergerac. Joe Wright is attached to direct the drama, working from a script by Erica Schmidt. Dinklage is expected to star in the film with Haley Bennett and Ben Mendelsohn.

Details on “The Toxic Avenger” reboot are slim at the moment, so fans will have to wait a little longer to get more casting details and a release window. Many fans have been waiting for a reboot since it was first brought up back in 2010, so they should be happy to know that the film is still on the way, and Melvin will be played by an Emmy Award-winning actor.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.