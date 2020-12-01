Netflix announced that the platform has acquired “Penguin Bloom” in North America, UK, France, and select countries in Asia. Glendyn Ivin directed the film, which stars Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Leeanna Walsman, Lisa Hensley, Griffin Murray-Johnston, Felix Cameron, and Abe Clifford-Barr.

Ivin directed the short film “Cracker Bag,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and “Last Ride.” His television credits include “Puberty Blues,” “A Beautiful Lie,” “Safe Harbour,” and “The Cry.” Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps are attached to write the screenplay, which is based on the book by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Netflix’s synopsis reads, “In 2013, Samantha Bloom (two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts), her husband Cameron (The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln) and their three sons left their home in Australia for a holiday in Thailand. While enjoying a view, Sam fell off of a rooftop due to what was later determined to be a rotted railing…breaking her vertebrae in two places. Paralyzed from the chest down, Sam — a lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer, and traveler —was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression that made her question who she could be in the world and in her own family.”

The company added, “A year later, her children brought home a wounded baby magpie they found. Warily eyeing the black-and-white bird the kids affectionately named “Penguin,” Sam bonded with the household’s new member, beginning a process of emotional healing that surprised her husband and sons, her mother (Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver), and herself. Penguin Bloom tells the amazing true story of renewal that occurred when a woman whose life seemed shattered found hope and purpose in her family’s love — and in a bird on its own journey of recovery.”

Emma Cooper, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, and Naomi Watts serve as producers on the project, with Sonia Amoroso, George Kekeli, Meryl Metni, Ricci Swart, Sam Bloom, Cameron Bloom, Bradley Trevor Greive, Joel Pearlman, Edwina Waddy, and Jill Bilcock attached as executive producers.

In a joint statement, the producers commented, “We all fell in love with the life-affirming nature of Sam’s story and her undeniable spirit. The emotional journey she and her family go on after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable. We have a wonderful partner in Netflix and we’re delighted they will be bringing Penguin Bloom to audiences around the world.”

Netflix will release the film on January 27th 2021.

