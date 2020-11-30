Fans of Carrie Underwood can watch an official trailer for her upcoming HBO Max music special, “My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.” The holiday event will include heartfelt moments and performances, including a duet with John Legend, singing “Hallelujah,” an original song he co-wrote with Toby Gad, which appears on her “My Gift” album. Viewers will also get an inside look behind the scenes of Underwood recording “Little Drummer Boy” with her five-year-old son Isaiah.

The network added, “In the Max Original, Underwood performs a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the joy and hopefulness of the holiday, as well as new original material from her first ever full-length Christmas album “My Gift,” which was released earlier this fall. On the special, she is accompanied by her band, as well as a live orchestra and choir, conducted by Underwood’s longtime friend, Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.”

“My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” is produced by Playtone and will be available to stream starting Thursday, December 3rd on HBO Max.

AppleTV+ will premiere Mariah Carey’s upcoming Christmas special on December 4th. Carey will host the holiday special with guest stars Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, and Jennifer Hudson.

Apple’s description adds, “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

Later in the month, CBS is hosting two musical events for viewers, one from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and another from Dolly Parton. If you missed the official trailer for Carrie Underwood’s holiday event, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.