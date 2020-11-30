The Walmart Cyber Monday Sales are just around the corner, and customers will find thousands of discounts across the store’s website. The retailer’s Cyber Monday event is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, November 30th, and will offer customers discounts and promotions on top gifts across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and more. The company also stated that it hopes to make shopping easier than ever with contactless and convenient shipping and pickup options, so everyone can stay safe for the holidays.

The retailer confirmed several of the larger promotions that it will launch for Cyber Monday, and you can find those items below.

onn. 60” Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14″ HD Display – a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)

Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)

Portland Boot Company Cairo 12″ Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4 Pack for $20 (was $34)

1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

In a blogpost to customers, Scott McCall, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S., added, “At Walmart, we’ve been adapting quickly to meet the evolving needs of our customers in this unique year. Take our Black Friday event, for example. We spread out savings from a single day to three events and made more deals available at Walmart.com to meet customers where they’re shopping – online.”

The company also stated that top online deals may be eligible for NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup. Walmart’s new, convenient curbside pickup service will be available in select locations, so check online or call your nearest store for details.

