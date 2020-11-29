Whovians can start 2021 with the Thirteenth Doctor and the all-new “Revolution of the Daleks” special. The episode will air on BBC AMERICA on New Year’s Day, January 1st at 8pm ET/PT.

As we reported earlier, the holiday special will include John Barrowman MBE, who will be reprising his role as Captain Jack Harkness. Other guest stars include Chris Noth, who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson, and Dame Harriet Walter making her “Doctor Who” debut alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Chris Noth previously appeared in the Season 11 episode of Doctor Who, “Arachnids in the UK.” Captain Jack made his first appearance in the 2005 episode of Doctor Who, “The Empty Child,” and appeared in multiple episodes since his debut. Before his season 12 appearance in “Fugitive of the Judoon,” Captain Jack was last seen on Doctor Who in the 2010 episode “The End of Time.” Barrowman also fronted the Doctor Who spin-off, “Torchwood,” which aired from 2006-2011.

The network added, “Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year’s Day special, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack’s help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.”

“We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent,” Chris Chibnall, Executive Producer, said in a statement. “Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.