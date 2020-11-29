In 2019, “Frozen II” topped the box office over the holiday weekend and would go on to make over $1.4B worldwide for Disney. Other films, like “Knives Out,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” battled under Elsa’s cold shadow but still found success over the holiday weekend. This year, DreamWorks hoped to lure children and busy parents into theaters to see “The Croods: A New Age,” taking advantage of the empty box office schedule. The animated comedy is a sequel to the 2013 award-winning movie “The Croods,” but the decision to release the sequel in theaters during the pandemic produced mediocre results for the studio.

DreamWorks’ “The Croods: A New Age” topped the traditional box office weekend with a $9.7M debut across 2,211 locations. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran. Over the five-day holiday weekend, “The Croods 2” made $17M domestically and over $37.8M worldwide.

The original “The Croods” grossed over $43M on its domestic opening weekend and made over $587M worldwide.

The body-swap thriller “Freaky” dropped to second-place overall with a $770K weekend at 1,735 locations. After three weeks in theaters, the thriller has made $11.8M worldwide. Christopher Landon directed “Freaky,” which stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

“The War with Grandpa” dropped to third-place on the domestic chart with a $643K weekend across 1,500 locations. Now in its seventh week in theaters, the family comedy has made $25.6M. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

“Let Him Go,” from Focus Features, landed in fourth-place this week with a $453K weekend across 1,447 locations. The holiday weekend bumped the film’s worldwide total to $8.8M worldwide. Thomas Bezucha directed the drama-thriller, and the movie features Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, and Lesley Manville.

The thriller “Come Play,” also from Focus Features made $387K this week at 1,029 locations, raising the film’s five-week total to $10.9M worldwide. Jacob Chase wrote and directed “Come Play,” starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, and John Gallagher Jr.

Theaters remain closed across most of the country this weekend because of the worsening health crisis, and most new releases have moved to digital platforms, or into 2021. The big releases on the horizon are “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is premiering on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters, and PIXAR’s “SOUL,” which is skipping theaters to launch on Disney+.

