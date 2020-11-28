The sci-fi drama “Utopia” won’t be returning to Prime Video for a second season. Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Amazon canceled the series after its first season, and that no new episodes are scheduled to air on the platform. The show premiered on Prime Video just two months ago but didn’t connect with an audience.

The conspiracy thriller came from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter Gillian Flynn, and was inspired by the British series of the same name. Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Sasha Lane starred in the series, alongside John Cusack, in his first series regular role for television, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith.

The show’s official description reads, “Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Becky, Ian, Samantha, Wilson Wilson and Grant unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde, who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.”

Amazon added, “Though the comic at the center of the series predicts the world’s end, Utopia is filled with hidden meanings, shocking twists and radical evolutions for its dynamic characters—brought to life by an ensemble cast of breakout and seasoned talent.”

Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers included Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.

