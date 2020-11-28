Starz announced that Luis Guzmán would guest star in the second season of the popular crime drama “Hightown.” Guzmán plays Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s charmingly hilarious but deadly cousin.Joining Guzmán as guest stars in the follow up season are Jona Xiao as Daisy, Charline St. Charles as Henriette, and Dominic L. Santana as Chuleta. Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood all return in their previous roles.

The series comes from Emmy Award–winner Jerry Bruckheimer and Lionsgate Television, and production already started on the ten-episode second season.

Rebecca Cutter created the series and will make her television directorial debut this season. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison will return to direct two episodes, and lead actress Monica Raymund, Dawn Wilkinson, and Eagle Egilsson are also tapped to direct this season.

“I’m so in love with this cast and the way they brought my vision to life in Season One,” said Cutter. “Now I feel inspired to create in a whole new way, through directing. I will be learning from some of the best in the business – Rachel Morrison and Monica Raymund — and I can’t wait to showcase Cape Cod in a new light as we focus on the off-season. We are thrilled to be back in production and bringing you the next chapter in this story.”

The season’s description reads, “The second season of “Hightown” picks up about six weeks after the events in the Season One finale, around Halloween, in Cape Cod’s desolate, cold but still achingly beautiful off-season. The tourists are gone, and all of our characters are in a different place compared to where they were at the beginning of Season One. The weak are now powerful, and the powerful are now weak. But beyond that, there is darkness beneath the surface of all of our main characters, particularly Jackie and Ray. Both have shadow sides of their personality — holes in their souls that they try to fill with drugs, alcohol, women, ambition and work. There’s a new terror on The Cape, and it may be its greatest White Whale yet.”

Rebecca Cutter also serves as executive producer with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

Gary Lennon serves as an executive producer and writer, along with Ellen H. Schwartz, who serves as executive producer. “Hightown” is a STARZ Originals production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television.

