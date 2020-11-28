The upcoming “Doctor Who” holiday special is shaping up to be an exciting installment for the show’s fans. BBC America confirmed that John Barrowman will reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness for the holiday event, and there will be Daleks according to the title..

The network added, “The cheeky Captain left viewers reeling in the season 12 episode, Fugitive of the Judoon, when he made a brief surprise appearance with a stark warning for Yaz, Ryan and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before disappearing.”

Captain Jack made his first appearance in the franchise in the 2005 episode of Doctor Who, The Empty Child, and appeared in multiple episodes since then. Before his series 12 appearance, Captain Jack was last seen on Doctor Who in the 2010 episode The End of Time. Barrowman also fronted the Doctor Who spin-off, “Torchwood,” which aired from 2006-2011.

The studio also teased the upcoming episode, “Captain Jack will be on hand to help the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?”

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home. It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack,” Barrowman said in a statement. “He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Chris Chibnall, Executive Producer, added, “A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios, said, “After a tantalisingly brief appearance in “Fugitive of the Judoon,” it’s a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack. One of the most iconic characters in Doctor Who lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start.”

Jodie Whittaker is returning to the franchise to play the Thirteenth Doctor, alongside Mandip Gill as Yaz, Tosin Cole as Ryan, and Bradley Walsh as Graham.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.