IFC Films set the “No Man’s Land” digital release date this week, confirming that the movie will release in select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms on January 22nd. Conor Allyn directed the movie, working from a script by Jake Allyn and David Barraza.

Conor Allyn, Jake Allyn, and Rob Allyn produced the movie, which stars Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Jorge A. Jimenez, Esmeralda Pimentel, Andie MacDowell, and George Lopez.

The description reads, “Border vigilante Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) are on patrol when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill tries to take the blame but Texas Ranger Ramirez (George Lopez) sees through the lie, spurring Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande to become a gringo “illegal alien” in Mexico. Chased by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson journeys across deserts and mountains to seek forgiveness from the dead boy’s vengeful father (Jorge A. Jimenez), as he falls in love with the land he was taught to hate.”

The worsening health crisis is keeping theaters closed across the country, which makes digital platforms and streaming sites the best place to find new releases. Netflix and Hulu are busy binging on holiday treats at the moment, recently releasing Kristen Stewart’s “Happiest Season” and Vanessa Hudgens’ “Princes Switch: Switched Again” to subscribers.

Two major releases headed to subscribers in December are “Wonder Woman 1984” and PIXAR’s “SOUL.” Warner Bros. Pictures will also release “Wonder Woman 1984” wherever theaters are still open, but HBO Max subscribers will get to stream the DC sequel from the safety of their couch. Disney’s “SOUL” is skipping theaters for Disney+, and both movies are releasing over the Christmas holiday.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.