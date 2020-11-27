Apple released a quick preview of Mariah Carey’s upcoming Christmas special, slated to premiere on AppleTV+ in just a few days. The holiday special will feature a mix of holiday magic and guest stars, including Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, and Jennifer Hudson.

The special’s official description reads, “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

Apple released the trailer on social media on Black Friday, just as fans were wakin gup to start their online shopping. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “This year, get ready to enjoy the biggest and most magical Christmas with Mariah Carey and her guests from around the world. Coming December 4, exclusively on Apple TV+.” Apple continued, “The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. With friends like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, this is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits.”

On Christmas Day, Carey will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is executive produced by Carey, as well as Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers, and the special is written by Caroline Fox.

