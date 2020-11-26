Netflix released an official trailer of “The Prom,” scheduled to premiere in December. The all-star cast includes Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep, Tony Award-winner James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells. The project also introduces Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma.

The description reads, “The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman who are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Ryan Murphy directed the film, which is an adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin adapted the screenplay.

If you like to set reminders, you can catch “The Prom” when it premieres on Netflix on December 11th. The video streaming service released the trailer on social media on Thanksgiving Day, and you can watch the video below for a look at the stellar cast, and get a quick preview of the story.

Music fans can also catch the new Shawn Mendes documentary, “In Wonder,” which released on November 23rd on the platform.

