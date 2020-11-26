If you’re looking to expand your holiday viewing options this year, Peacock is offering a special Black Friday holiday promotion for subscribers. You can sign up for Peacock Premium and save 20% on an annual subscription, or you can test out the service with the always-popular free tier.

Peacock has a long list of specials, movies, and series scheduled for December, and for the holidays, the platform is allowing free tier members to stream the Peacock Originals.

The streaming schedule reads:

December 3-9: DEPARTURE

December 10-16: THE CAPTURE

December 17-23: FIVE BEDROOMS

December 24-30: BRAVE NEW WORLD

If you’re new to the platform, the free tier offers thousands of hours of programming, including movies; thousands of favorite TV shows; news and live sports; and late-nite programming.

The TV list includes popular series like “30 Rock,” “Downton Abbey,” and “Friday Night Lights,” as well as current-season NBC hits, like “This Is Us” and “Saturday Night Live.” You’ll also find kids’ shows like “Curious George” and DreamWorks Animation “Where’s Waldo?,” as well as Spanish-language TV shows from Telemundo, including “La Doña,” “El Chema,” and “El Señor de los Cielos Edición.”

If you prefer movies,you’ll find hits from NBCUniversal’s Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and from studios of Warner Brothers and Lionsgate. You can stream movies from “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, “American Psycho,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “You, Me and Dupree,” and “Scarface,” and the Peacock Original “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.” You can also watch live news, showcasing the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and E! News.

For fans looking for more, this Black Friday they can upgrade to Peacock Premium for $39.99/ year. For everything in Premium with no ads, fans can get Premium Plus for $89.99/year. With full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, and live sports, Peacock Premium unlocks everything Peacock has to offer.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across a variety of devices, including Roku platforms; Apple devices; Google platforms and devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices; Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium with their service at no additional cost.

