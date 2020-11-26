The 2020 Black Friday shopping experience should be much different than the shopping holiday of 2019. Customers should be social distancing themselves from each other while hunting for the best deals, and no one should be waiting in lines outside of a store or packing into a brick-and-mortar location to save money. Almost all of the Black Friday shopping should be moved online, and we hope everyone stays safe and shops smart. Amazon is still one of the top destinations for savings and discounts, and lucky for us, we won’t have to leave the house to take advantage of the savings.

Amazon’s Black Friday promotions started earlier this week, with the start of Black Friday Week. If you’re a regular Amazon shopper, you know that picking out discounts is easy enough, but there are a few tricks that I’ve learned to make shopping on the site even easier. TVs, soundbars, tools, and specific laptop deals always seem to sellout the fastest over Black Friday. If you’re hunting for a very specific deal, you’ll want to shop smart and plan ahead to grab the promotion before it’s gone, which could just be a few seconds. These are my personal Amazon Black Friday 2020 tips, and I hope they make your shopping a little easier.

Tip 1: Set Your Bookmarks



Amazon’s navigation system is designed to keep you shopping in an endless loop. That’s great system for killing time or general browsing, but it’s not perfect when you’re looking to strike down a holiday deal or grab a TV before they are gone. The big Black Friday Deals will be temporary Lightning Deals, so be sure to bookmark the Lightning Deals page and check it frequently.



Amazon doesn’t like to tell us when particular items will become Lightning Deals, so there’s a bit of luck and resilience needed. One trick is to take advantage of the Upcoming search filter on the Lightning Deals page (shown below). If you see an upcoming deal that sparks your interest, you can click Watch This Deal and add the item to your Deals You’re Watching Page. You can also use this filter in conjunction with a single category, or many categories to create the perfect search function that you can bookmark. If you’re looking for a TV this year for example, you can filter by (Electronics, Prime Eligible,and Upcoming) then bookmark that search page and check on it all weekend. You can also add other modifyers, like up to 40% off, or under $300 dollars, to match your needs.

We have more Bookmarks you’ll want to set in the steps to come, so be sure to save them to create the easiest navigations on the web.

Tip 2: Know the Confirmed Promotions



Amazon already confirmed a long list of promotions and discounts that are going live over Black Friday weekend. You can preview the list of Black Friday Deals to see if anything sparks your interest. These aren’t all the deals that are going live over the weekend, but it’s a great place to start.

Tip 3: The Browsing History



While your shopping and comparing items, Amazon is keeping a record of your Browsing History. You can use this Browsing History tab to quickly go back to any item that you’ve clicked on. On the page, you’ll see the price, and a link that takes you to the product page. You can also use this to quickly jump between models, or to quickly open multiple windows to compare items side-by-side. The list usually keeps track of mobile and desktop browsing, so if you found a deal on your computer, and want to buy it later on your phone, you’ll have the option without having to dig through search bars and menus.



A friendly tip, you can also delete items from your Browsing History to hide gifts from someone that shares your device or account.

Tip 4: Shipping and Payment



Sometimes we move, or our credit or bank cards expire and we get new ones. The last thing you want to do while quickly trying to shop on Black Friday is deal with addresses and expiration dates. It’s a good idea to double check your Address and Payment info on your Amazon Profile. Make sure the details are up to date to save you from dealing it with it at midnight. To find your current info, click the “Account & Lists” dropdown tab, and manage your profile settings.



Another friendly tip, if you are shipping to a new address, Amazon may ask you to verify your saved card info for security. If you plan on shipping items right from Amazon to a new location or a person’s place, have your card info ready even if it’s saved.

Tip 5: Gift Guides



Amazon’s built-in Gift Guides are fantastic. If you’re looking for gift inspiration, Amazon has thousands of suggestions ready to go in an instant. You can drill-down the Gift Guides by categories, price, family member, or age group. The lists are put together by Amazon editors, who compiling the buying history and wish-list data from millions of Amazon users. This includes Amazon’s “Most Wished For” items, which will give you an idea on what the kids are hoping to get this year.

Tip 6: Amazon X-Ray



A few days after Black Friday, the Amazon boxes will start showing up at your door. You won’t have to open all of them to remember what they are, or who they are for. Using the Amazon mobile app, you can scan the packages, and the App will tell you what’s inside the secret shipping box. This is a great tool to use to keep you from opening a box in front of its future recipient, or to check if it’s a holiday gift, or those napkins you needed.

Tip 7: Know the Amazon Return Policy



Amazon’s return policy is pretty fantastic, just don’t take advantage of it. The 2020 holiday policy reads, “You may return most new, unopened items sold and fulfilled by Amazon within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. For the 2020 holiday season, most of the items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.” The official year-round Amazon Return Policy reads, “Items shipped from Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. Some products have different policies or requirements associated with them.”

Tip 8: The Livestream



New to Amazon, content creators have started putting together their favorite items and collections on the Livestream page. This is another great place to find gift ideas, or to see what’s trending on the internet this year. There’s a QVC-style livestream that takes place, showcasing Amazon editors or creators, all detailing products or showing them off in realtime. You can get product info and pricing on the page as well, with links to buy.

Another tip, scroll down past the livestream, and you’ll find hundreds of gift guides broken into categories. A perfect way to grab ideas for that tricky person to buy for each year.

Tip 9: Gift Cards



Gift cards are awesome. It’s like sending fancy cash, but with an extra layer of security. Gift Card sales are expected to reach new heights this year, and Amazon has a Gift Card for almost every possible occasion you can think of in almost every possible design. You can pick the amount, the design, send a physical card, or email one, all right from the site in just a few clicks.

Tip 10: The Default

If all of this is just too many bookmarks and pages, you can always start at the Black Friday central hub. This page should reset your search filters and take you right back to the Lightning Deals currently running on the site. You’ll still be able to jump into organized categories, to help you find the perfect gifts.





