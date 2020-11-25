HBO released an official trailer for “House of Ho,” and the upcoming original series will launch all episodes on HBO Max on Thursday, December 10th.

The description reads, “Follow the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who’ve built a multimillion-dollar empire. In this unique and wildly entertaining new reality series, power struggles and family drama collide as Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, attempt to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents’ impossible expectations. Along with Washington’s wife Lesley, kooky Aunt Tina, and party girl Cousin Sammy, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and of course, designer handbags. “

Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, and Nick Lee executive produce the non-fiction series with co-executive producers Amanda Ly, and Rosalina Lydster. “House of Ho” is produced by Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television.

HBO released the first-look trailer on social media on Wednesday afternoon to confirm the premiere date. The video’s description reads, “Inspired by Crazy Rich Asians, House of Ho documents the lives of the very wealthy, multi-generational Asian American Ho family living in Texas. Streaming only on HBO Max.”

The big release on HBO Max in December is “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is releasing on the platform day-and-date with theaters because of the worsening health crisis. The network is also premiering “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood,” and fans of “Euphoria” are getting a special episode in December.

The other December callouts on HBO Max include Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy film “Let Them All Talk,” starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, and Lucas Hedges. There’s also the third season of “Summer Camp Island,” and the four-part docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults.”

If you missed the first-look “House of Ho” trailer online, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick look at the cast and story, as well as the Hos who lead the series.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.