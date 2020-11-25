Disney+ offered a first look at the platform’s original six-part docuseries, “On Pointe,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on December 18th. Larissa Bills directed and produced “On Pointe,” and you’ll be able to stream all episodes on Disney+ leading up to the holiday season.

The series is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment. Matthew O’Neill serves as executive producer from DCTV.

The description reads, “On Pointe captures a season in New York City’s world renowned School of American Ballet (SAB). Featuring unprecedented access to one of the top youth ballet institutions in the world, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet’s holiday classic “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” onstage at Lincoln Center.”

Leading up to the holidays this year, Disney+ will be releasing a long list of specials and holiday-themed originals. The list includes the recently released “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” as well as “Godmothered,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” “The Simpsons” Christmas episodes, “Black Beauty,” “Safety,” and PIXAR’s “Soul.”

Disney recently announced Taylor Swift’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” which will premiere over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. That project was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020, and Swift will perform each song in order of her album, “folklore,” as well as share stories and secrets from behind all 17 songs.

You can watch the official ‘On Pointe’ trailer below for a quick preview of the series before it launches on Disney+ in a few weeks.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.