Hulu’s Original Film “Run,” starring Sarah Paulson, is already posting record-breaking numbers for the streaming service. The thriller is already the most-watched film ever on Hulu during its opening weekend according to the company’s announcement, and “Run” ranked as the most talked-about Hulu Original Film to date on Twitter.

Hulu added, “Through its first three days streaming, Run ranks as Hulu’s most-watched film on Hulu to date, across both Hulu Original Films and licensed SVOD film titles.” The previous record was set by the Hulu Original film “Palm Springs.”

Throughout its premiere weekend, “Run” ranks as the #1 most-talked about Hulu Original Film to date on Twitter, and was the overall most talked-about film overall on Twitter, throughout the weekend. Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen star in the thriller, which was directed by Aneesh Chaganty. The movie has a certified 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is from Lionsgate.

The official description for “Run” reads, “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film “Searching,” comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

If you missed the trailer that Hulu released last month to promote “Run,” you can watch the video below for a look at the cast and story.

Lionsgate decided to skip theaters and launch “RUN” on Hulu because of the worsening health crisis.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

