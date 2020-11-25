HBO set a premiere date for “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults,” a docuseries following the story of the infamous cult that ended in tragedy in the late 90s. The docuseries will premiere on HBO Max on December 3rd, and the network released a first look trailer.

The description reads, “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults is a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern new age religion forever. This four-part docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore the infamous UFO cult that shocked the nation with their out-of-this-world beliefs.”

Clay Tweel directed the docuseries, which will be released as a 4-part series on HBO Max. Clay’s previous works include “Make Believe,” “Print the Legend,” “Finders Keepers,” “Out of Omaha,” and “Gleason,” the last of which was shortlisted for an Academy Award and named one of the 5 Best Documentaries of 2016 by the National Board of Review.

Most recently, Clay executive produced and directed all six episodes of “The Innocent Man,” a true-crime doc series on Netflix based on Josh Grisham’s only non-fiction book.

The network added, “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, explores the journey of the titular Heaven’s Gate cult from its inception to it’s tragic end through archival footage and interviews with ex-members and their families.”

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is a Max Original produced by CNN and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel, the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein and Shannon Riggs, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney, and Erik Diehn executive producing for the digital media company Stitcher.

