IFC Films released an official trailer for “Little Fish,” a film from director Chad Hartigan that is currently slated to hit theaters and on-demand platforms on February 5th. The movie stars Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Raúl Castillo, and Soko .

The synopsis reads, “Little Fish opens in the midst of a global epidemic: Neuroinflammatory Affliction (NIA), a severe and rapid Alzheimer’s-like condition in which people’s memories disappear, in some cases fading over weeks or months, in others vanishing in an instant. The film centers on couple Jude Williams and Emma Ryerson as they grapple with the realities of NIA, interspersed with glimpses from the past as the two meet and their relationship blooms. But as NIA’s grip on society tightens, blurring the lines between the past and the present, it becomes more and more difficult to know what’s true and what’s false.”

Fans of Olivia Cooke can keep two films on their radar, the crime-drama “Naked Singularity” and the bio-drama “Courting Danger.”

“Courting Danger” centers around the life of tennis star Alice Marble, and is adapted from the book Courting Danger: My Adventures in World Class Tennis, Golden Age Hollywood, and High Stakes Spying. The studio has not confirmed a director for the project at this time.

Chase Palmer directed “Naked Singularity,” which stars Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, John Boyega, and Linda Lavin. That film is another adaptation, based on the book of the same name by Sergio De La Pava.

IFC Films released the trailer for “Little Fish” on social media this week to confirm the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “As a memory loss virus runs rampant, one couple fights to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love in this sweeping sci-fi romance.”

