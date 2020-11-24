The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning. The top nominees this year include Beyoncé with 9, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift with 6. Brittany Howard picked up 5 nominations, followed by John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost, and Megan Thee Stallion with 4.

As the only peer-selected music accolade, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for Grammy consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year.

This year’s event will air from Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31st, with Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah serving as host.

The nominations were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., alongside Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, Grammy Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle, current nominee Mickey Guyton, two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and past Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony host Imogen Heap, Gayle King, current nominee and two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Sharon Osbourne.

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” said Mason. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies. I’m endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture. I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63RD GRAMMYs® will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”

The following is a sampling of nominations from the GRAMMY Awards’ 30 Fields and 83* Categories. For a complete nominations list, visit www.grammy.com. Later today media assets from today’s livestream will be available here. Click here to download the social media toolkit.

Record Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance:

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best Rap Performance:

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Americana Album:

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album:

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…Reflections On My Life — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

