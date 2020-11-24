The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning. The top nominees this year include Beyoncé with 9, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift with 6. Brittany Howard picked up 5 nominations, followed by John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost, and Megan Thee Stallion with 4.
As the only peer-selected music accolade, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for Grammy consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year.
This year’s event will air from Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31st, with Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah serving as host.
The nominations were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., alongside Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, Grammy Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle, current nominee Mickey Guyton, two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and past Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony host Imogen Heap, Gayle King, current nominee and two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Sharon Osbourne.
“This has been a tough year for our industry, but I have witnessed, day after day, the incredible resiliency of the music community,” said Mason. “This year’s nominated recordings are proof that the creative spirit continues to be alive and well, and our nominees are a testament to the passion and perseverance that our community embodies. I’m endlessly amazed that so many music creators continue to use their craft to tell important stories, providing a dynamic soundtrack that both directly impacts and reflects our culture. I truly believe in the power of music, and the 63RD GRAMMYs® will be an opportunity to help us unite, uplift and inspire.”
The following is a sampling of nominations from the GRAMMY Awards' 30 Fields and 83* Categories. For a complete nominations list, visit www.grammy.com.
Record Of The Year:
- “Black Parade” — Beyoncé
- “Colors” — Black Pumas
- “Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Say So” — Doja Cat
- “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
- “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
- “Circles” — Post Malone
- “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Song Of The Year:
- “Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- “Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
- “Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Album Of The Year:
- Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
- Everyday Life — Coldplay
- Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
- Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
- Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
- Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
- Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best New Artist:
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
- “Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
- “Dynamite” — BTS
- “Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- “Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- Changes — Justin Bieber
- Chromatica — Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
- Fine Line — Harry Styles
- Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
- Kick I — Arca
- Planet’s Mad — Baauer
- Energy — Disclosure
- Bubba — Kaytranada
- Good Faith — Madeon
Best Rock Performance:
- “Shameika” — Fiona Apple
- “Not” — Big Thief
- “Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
- “The Steps” — HAIM
- “Stay High” — Brittany Howard
- “Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Progressive R&B Album:
- Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
- Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
- Free Nationals — Free Nationals
- F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
- It Is What It Is — Thundercat
Best Rap Performance:
- “Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
- “Bop” — DaBaby
- “What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
- “The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
- “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
- “Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Country Album:
- Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
- Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark
- Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
- Nightfall — Little Big Town
- Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
- Ona — Thana Alexa
- Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
- Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy
- Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:
- YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
- Por Primera Vez — Camilo
- Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
- Pausa — Ricky Martin
- 3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Americana Album:
- Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
- Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger
- World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz
- El Dorado — Marcus King
- Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
- Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito
- Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band
- The Juice — G. Love
- Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette
- Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars
Best Global Music Album:
- FU Chronicles — Antibalas
- Twice As Tall — Burna Boy
- Agora — Bebel Gilberto
- Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar
- Amadjar — Tinariwen
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
- Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea
- Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…Reflections On My Life — Ken Jennings
- Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow
- Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow
- Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Best Music Film:
- Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
- Black Is King — Beyoncé
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt
- That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top
