Hulu’s Black Friday promotion is returning to save you from stay-at-home Thanksgiving boredom. Beginning at midnight on Thanksgiving Day. new and eligible returning subscribers can sign-up for Hulu’s popular ad-supported plan for just $1.99 per month for one year. That’s a savings of $48 for the 12-month subscription, giving you the best of ad-supported Hulu throughout the year.

The plan is usually $5.99/month, and a subscription to Hulu’s ad-supported plan gives subscribers unlimited access to Hulu’s massive streaming TV library of hit shows like “Family Guy,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Golden Girls,” as well as films like the recently released “Trolls World Tour.” You’ll also be able to stream all of the Hulu Originals including “Pen15,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Ramy,” “Animaniacs,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The company added, “Whether gifting or buying for themselves, viewers can sign up for the limited time offer through 11:59 PM PT on Cyber Monday (11/30) at hulu.com.”

Subscribers will also get to see Clea DuVall’s “Happiest Season,” which is skipping theaters to stream on Hulu. Duvall directed the rom-com, working from a script that she wrote with Mary Holland, which is also based on her own story. The all-star cast includes Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

The official description reads, “Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

We will be adding new shopping guides and promotional roundups to our Black Friday Shopping Collection, which will include a list of our latest articles with deals and guides. We will be adding articles all the way up to Cyber Monday, so you can find the best deals without the hassle.