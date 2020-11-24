Vudu and FandangoNOW are hosting their largest movie and TV sale ever, featuring more than 175 movie bundle deals and offering deals on over a thousand recent hits and beloved classics. The promotion is part of the company’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday pregame strategy, and will offer plenty of streaming options for stay-at-home Thanksgiving viewers.

The company stated that fans who purchase select special bundles on Vudu or FandangoNOW during Fandango’s Thanksgiving Week sale can earn a $2.00 promo code per bundle to use toward any titles in the month of December, starting on or around December 5th.

Favorite films are priced as low as $5/each, with 25% off savings on classic series collections, like “Harry Potter,” which will be on sale through November 30th.

“We’re thrilled to launch our biggest home entertainment sale ever, as Thanksgiving week makes for a great time to stock up on classics and contemporary favorites for the holidays,” says Fandango EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela. “FandangoNOW and Vudu will continue to host new offers throughout the week to help fans find holiday viewing deals with our comprehensive collection of movies and TV shows, many available in 4K UHD.”

Fandango detailed the company’s Thanksgiving Week sale below:

Over 175 movie bundles, featuring complete film collections of popular franchises, available for 25 percent off, including the “Harry Potter” eight-film collection, the “Spider-Man” six-movie collection, “Twilight: The Complete Saga,” “The Hunger Games” franchise, the “Jurassic Park” five-film collection and “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

Over 120 new movies available to buy for $9.99 each, including “Trolls World Tour,” “Antebellum,” “Birds of Prey” and “After We Collided.”

Over 200 fan favorites and award-winning titles available to buy for $7.99 each, including “Knives Out,” “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood,” “The Lego Movie,” “Bloodshot,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Sing,” “Minions,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Jaws,” “Little Women” (2019) and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Over 240 perennial favorites available to buy for $6.99 each, including “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Legally Blonde,” “Man of Steel,” “RBG,” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Over 350 collectible movies available to buy for $5.00 each, including “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Stripes,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Gemini Man.”



Many TV seasons available to buy for under $10.00 each, including seasons from “The Walking Dead,” “Friends,” “Supernatural,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Below Deck Mediterranean,” “Ray Donovan” and “The Wire.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.