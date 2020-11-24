The comedy-thriller “Search Party” will return for its fourth season in January on HBO Max. New names are joining the cast this year, including Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White. The network also confirmed that R.L. Stine will appear in a cameo role.

The seaon description reads, “In the new season, “Dory” (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker “Chip” (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, “Portia” (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; “Elliott” (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and “Drew” (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.”

Oscar and SAG Award winner Susan Sarandon plays “Lylah,” the wealthy aunt to Chip, Dory’s kidnapper. Busy Philipps plays “Donna DiMarco,” a former teen star who is cast as Portia in a film portraying the murder of “Keith Powell” (Ron Livingston).

Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Ann Dowd plays “Paula Jo,” a nosy Christmas-obsessed townie who gets a little too close to Chip’s house for his own comfort. Griffin Dunne plays “Richard Wreck,” the CEO of a pastry company called Lil’ Sticky’s, which might offer a vital clue to finding Dory’s whereabouts. Tony winner Lillias White plays “Wilma,” a world-famous talk show host who has an obsession with “Chantal” (Clare McNulty).

“Search Party” is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.