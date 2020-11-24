Anthony Mackie will lead a new Netflix movie called “The Ogun.” Jason Michael Berman and Mackie are producing the project, which does not have a release window at this time.

Madison Turner, a former stuntman-turned-action screenwriter, is attached to write “The Ogun.” He previously set up his Blacklist script “The Liberators” at Warner Bros. with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Safehouse Pictures attached. He is currently rewriting an adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s “Kill or Be Killed” for Thunder Road.

Netflix’s description adds, “Xavier Rhodes (Mackie) brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it’s too late, testing his powers to the limit.:

The Ogun continues Netflix’s relationship with Berman and Mackie.

Berman’s Sundance award-winning upcoming film “Nine Days” will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in January. Berman is currently in production on Anthony Mandler’s Surrounded, starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, and Michael K. Williams. Previously Berman produced “Io” with Mackie for Netflix, in addition to the Netflix Original Films “Uncorked,” “Otherhood,” “Burning Sands,” “The Last Days of American Crime,” “Little Evil,” “Amateur,” and “Juanita.”

Mackie’s upcoming projects include “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, and “Outside the Wire.” Mackie, Emily Beecham, and Kristina Tonteri-Young star in “Outside the Wire,” which is a sci-fi thriller from director Mikael Håfström.

While “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was pushed to sometime in 2021, Disney bumped up the release of “WandaVision,” which is currently slated to premiere on January 15, 2021.

Netflix did not set a release window for “The Ogun,” but more information and other casting details will be announced when the project moves into production.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.