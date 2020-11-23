HBO teased the new supersuit that Anna Diop will be wearing as “Kory Anders,” aka “Starfire,” in the next season of “Titans.” The new-look will be part of show’s third season, which recently moved from DC Universe to HBO Max.

Created by costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, the suit follows the previously announced “Red Hood” costume reveal.

The network added, “With Diop playing the first-ever live-action “Starfire,” Shannon’s latest supersuit represents the first-ever physical suit created for the character.”

HBO is still working on Season 3 of the hit series, but “Titans” Season 1 and Season 2 are now available to stream on the HBO Max streaming service. If you weren’t a subscriber to DC Universe, you have time to watch the first two seasons and catch up on the story. The cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly.

The cast of characters joining “Starfire” in Season 3 include “Dick Grayson/Nightwing;” “Rachel Roth/Raven;” “Gar Logan/Beast Boy;” “Donna Troy/Wondergirl;” “Jason Todd/Red Hood;” “Conner Kent/Superboy;” “Blackfire;” “Hank Hall/Hawk;” and “Dawn Granger/Dove” (Minka Kelly).

“Titans” is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

Ok wow can we just admire @TheAnnaDiop as Starfire for a minute!? Seasons 1 & 2 are now streaming on HBO Max. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/JGLkVRxqUd — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 23, 2020

With the DC Universe focusing on comics, all the live-action series moved to HBO Max. Ahead of the switch, “Stargirl” started airing episodes on the CW, and “Doom Patrol” and “Harley Quinn” have already moved to HBO Max. WarnerMedia also moved “The Batman” spinoff project from Matt Reeves to HBO Max, so DC fans will have a one-stop destination for their shows.

HBO Max has also been teasing “Justice League: Snyder Cut,” which is expected to launch on HBO Max in 2021. Fans won’t have to wait that long to see “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is releasing on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

