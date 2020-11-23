DreamWorks is getting into the holiday spirit and airing several specials across Netflix and Peacock. The holiday-themed releases feature fan-favorite characters from DreamWorks movies, including Rescue Riders, Captain Underpants, and PALs. The family-friendly content gives everyone a few animated options to stream as they stay safe and warm inside leading up to the holidays.

The studio announced release dates this week, and you can find descriptions for the holiday specials below. The description were provided by the studio.

“Dragons Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday” November 24th on Netflix.

“When unpredictable winter storms threaten to ruin Odinyule, the Viking holiday of giving, and Elbone’s ship filled with presents goes missing, the Rescue Riders must work together to get behind the cause of the storms and save the beloved holiday!”

“Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas” December 4th on Netflix.

“Nobody is a bigger fan of Christmas than George and Harold, but this year the boys are convinced they can take the holiday to the next level with something called Mega Blissmas! Laser shows instead of red bows, ugly sweaters are cast aside for cool capes, and Christmas trees are rebooted as robots! But when the kids find that Blissmas isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, they join forces with Captain Underpants to save Christmas before it’s gone forever!”

“Spirit Riding Free Ride Along Adventure Interactive Special” December 8th on Netflix

“When Maricela’s horse, Mystery, is stolen by a gang of bandits Lucky, Pru and Abigail set out on their most daring adventure yet to get her back. It’s a race against the clock and the PALs will do just about anything to succeed, even if that means recruiting the help of the notorious Butch LePray. Saddle up and take the reins in this interactive special where it’s all up to you to help the PALs save Mystery!”

“Madagascar: A Little Wild (Part 2)” December 11th on Peacock

“Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck, and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.”

