MTV announced a new “Ridiculousness” spinoff, set to premiere in December. The all-new food-themed “Deliciousness” will be hosted by cookbook author and television star Tiffani Thiessen, who will be joined by special guest panelists. The network confirmed a few panelists in the announcement, and the list includes Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell, and Tim Chantarangsu.

The brand new series will begin with a one-week holiday-themed special event, running from December 14th to December 18th at 7 PM ET/PT on MTV.

The series description adds, “From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences – food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.”

MTV also stated that “Ridiculousness” will return with ten all-new holiday-themed episodes beginning at 6 PM ET/PT leading into “Deliciousness” at 7 PM ET/PT. Hosted by Rob Dyrdek, “Ridiculousness” is an internet video clip show with celebrity guests and co-hosts Sterling “Steelo” Brim and Chanel West Coast.

“Ridiculousness” and “Deliciousness” are produced by Superjacket Productions, a subsidiary of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks.

If you’re looking for more holiday magic on TV this fall, you have a lot of options. Lifetime’s holiday schedule is already in full swing, and Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” is right around the corner. Other specials and events to keep on your radar include Mariah Carey’s Christmas special, Isla Fisher’s “Godmothered,” the Selena Gomez “Friendsgiving” episode, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” holiday special, the Disney+ holiday slate, the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood holiday concert, Dolly Parton’s “Holly Dolly” special, NBC’s “Grinch Musical,” and the “Disney Holiday Singalong.”

MTV shared a preview of “Deliciousness” on social media to confirm the premiere date. If you missed the promotional trailer, you can watch the video below for quick look at the new series.

