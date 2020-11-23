Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” was a project three years in the making, and the long wait is paying off for the video streaming service. Netflix reported that a record-setting 55M households streamed “The Queen’s Gambit” in the first 28 days following the premiere. The show made the Top 10 in 92 countries and ranked No. 1 in 58 countries, including the UK, Argentina, Israel, and South Africa. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the project, which is now Netflix’s biggest limited scripted series.

In a statement, Netflix added, “Three years ago when Scott Frank (Godless) first approached us about adapting The Queen’s Gambit – Walter Tevis’ 1983 book about a young chess prodigy – we felt it was a compelling tale. Beth is an underdog who faces addiction, loss and abandonment. Her success – against the odds- speaks to the importance of perseverance, family, and finding, and staying true to, yourself.”

The adaptation also put the original novel back on the bestsellers list. Netflix stated that The Queen’s Gambit novel is now on The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release. Netflix also stated that Google search queries for chess have doubled while searches for “how to play chess” have hit a nine-year peak.

The company also explained that searches for ‘chess sets’ on eBay are up 250%, and Goliath Games says its chess sales have increased over 170%. Some of those sales could be attributed to a regular spike in holiday sales, but it’s an interesting correlation.

The series description reads, “Chronicling the life of an orphan chess prodigy, the story – set during the Cold War era – follows Beth Harmon from the age of eight to twenty-two, as she struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.”

The limited series stars Gotham Award winner and BAFTA Rising Star nominee Anya Taylor-Joy.

Netflix added, “It’s a true testament to Scott’s skill as a writer and filmmaker that he was able to bring the drama and detail of the many chess matches to life on camera – generating rave reviews and a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Scott also had tremendous help from the series’ talented crafts team. Costume designer Gabriele Binder’s exquisite use of checkerboard patterns in Beth’s wardrobe, composer Carlos Rafael Rivera’s suspenseful score, editor Michelle Tesoro’s gripping montages, production designer Uli Hanisch’s vibrant choices that pop off the screen in every scene, and cinematographer Steven Meizler, whose work transformed every match into heart-pounding drama.”

